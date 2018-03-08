FRESNO CITY COUNCIL

Fresno City Council votes to sign resolution opposing expansion of Millerton Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno City Council has voted to sign a resolution opposing the possible expansion of Millerton Lake State Recreation Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno City Council has voted to sign a resolution opposing the possible expansion of Millerton Lake State Recreation Park.

Under a bill introduced by Assembly Member Joaquin Arambula, the expansion would include the San Joaquin River Parkway and 5,900 acres along the river between Friant Dam and Highway 99.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors has already voted to send a letter stating their concerns as well.

Arambula's staff says nine months of work lie ahead on the project so they are certainly open to suggestions.
