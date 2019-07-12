politics

Fresno City councilmember Esmeralda Soria announces bid for congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced her bid Thursday to represent California's 16th Congressional District.

Soria, a Democrat, will run against Jim Costa for the seat in the primary.

She posted video on her Facebook page announcing her candidacy.

In the video, she says her top issues will be on education and student debt, healthcare and housing costs and rebuilding the middle class.

Soria is in her second and final term on the city council.

She's the first Democratic challenger Costa will face for the seat in since 2014.
