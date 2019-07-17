Fresno County Clerk holding meeting to help voters before August elections

The Fresno County Clerk is inviting voters to attend a Public Consultation Meeting in preparation for the upcoming August election.
The first meeting was held Wednesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library.
The Clerk will host several meetings to facilitate the participation of community members who may have language barriers.
They want to hear from individuals who advocate for or provide services to, people with disabilities.
Meeting Date: July 19, 2019
Meeting Time: 1:00pm
Meeting Location: The Fresno Center
4879 E Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno CA, 93727
Meeting Date: July 22, 2019
Meeting Time: 1:30pm
Meeting Location: West Fresno Regional Center, Rm 207
142 E California Ave
Fresno CA, 93706
Meeting Date: July 23, 2019
Meeting Time: 5:30pm
Meeting Location: Kerman Community Center
15101 W Kearney Blvd.
Kerman CA, 93630
Meeting Date: July 25, 2019
Meeting Time: 1:00pm
Meeting Location: Sanger Women's Club
1602 7th Street
Sanger CA, 93657
Meeting Date: August 1, 2019
Meeting Time: 5:30pm
Meeting Location: Clovis Senior Center
850 4th Street
Clovis CA, 93612
For more information about the meetings, please call (559) 600-8683 or email Clerk-Elections@fresnocountyca.gov.
