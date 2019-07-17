election

Fresno County Clerk holding meeting to help voters before August elections

Over 1,100 people stopped by the clerk's office Monday to drop off their ballots and 97,000 votes have already been cast in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Clerk is inviting voters to attend a Public Consultation Meeting in preparation for the upcoming August election.

The first meeting was held Wednesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library.

The Clerk will host several meetings to facilitate the participation of community members who may have language barriers.

They want to hear from individuals who advocate for or provide services to, people with disabilities.

Meeting Date: July 19, 2019
Meeting Time: 1:00pm
Meeting Location: The Fresno Center
4879 E Kings Canyon Rd.
Fresno CA, 93727

Meeting Date: July 22, 2019
Meeting Time: 1:30pm
Meeting Location: West Fresno Regional Center, Rm 207
142 E California Ave
Fresno CA, 93706

Meeting Date: July 23, 2019
Meeting Time: 5:30pm
Meeting Location: Kerman Community Center
15101 W Kearney Blvd.
Kerman CA, 93630

Meeting Date: July 25, 2019

Meeting Time: 1:00pm
Meeting Location: Sanger Women's Club
1602 7th Street
Sanger CA, 93657

Meeting Date: August 1, 2019
Meeting Time: 5:30pm
Meeting Location: Clovis Senior Center
850 4th Street
Clovis CA, 93612

For more information about the meetings, please call (559) 600-8683 or email Clerk-Elections@fresnocountyca.gov.
