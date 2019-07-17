Fresno County Clerk holding meeting to help voters before August elections

The Fresno County Clerk is inviting voters to attend a Public Consultation Meeting in preparation for the upcoming August election.The first meeting was held Wednesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library.The Clerk will host several meetings to facilitate the participation of community members who may have language barriers.They want to hear from individuals who advocate for or provide services to, people with disabilities.Meeting Date: July 19, 2019Meeting Time: 1:00pmMeeting Location: The Fresno Center4879 E Kings Canyon Rd.Fresno CA, 93727Meeting Date: July 22, 2019Meeting Time: 1:30pmMeeting Location: West Fresno Regional Center, Rm 207142 E California AveFresno CA, 93706Meeting Date: July 23, 2019Meeting Time: 5:30pmMeeting Location: Kerman Community Center15101 W Kearney Blvd.Kerman CA, 93630Meeting Date: July 25, 2019Meeting Time: 1:00pmMeeting Location: Sanger Women's Club1602 7th StreetSanger CA, 93657Meeting Date: August 1, 2019Meeting Time: 5:30pmMeeting Location: Clovis Senior Center850 4th StreetClovis CA, 93612For more information about the meetings, please call (559) 600-8683 or email Clerk-Elections@fresnocountyca.gov.