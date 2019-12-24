Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales in the City of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mayor Lee Brand officially used his veto power to block the sale of legal adult use cannabis in the City of Fresno.Earlier this month, the Fresno City Council voted 4-3 to move forward with the final regulations to allow dispensaries and commercial cannabis businesses in the city. This slim margin allowed Brand the opportunity to veto the ordinance within ten days of the Council's vote.In Brand's veto message, he states in part, "...we have a duty to be transparent and open in how that legislation is brought to constituents." He goes on to say that adult use of cannabis should be approved, "...directly and explicitly by a supermajority of the City Council."Mayor Brand also wants the Police Department to have the opportunity to recommend changes to the amended security language.Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias, who has strongly supported the sale of cannabis within the City issued a statement after the veto saying, "The longer we take to approve regulations, the more money we will have to cut to make up the revenue shortfall. The veto was only specific to some of the regulations, medical and recreational cannabis is still legal in Fresno, and we intend to accept application in mid-2020 after the environmental studies are complete. Any outstanding regulations will be resolved by then."Arias also states the 2019 budget included $500,000 from cannabis tax revenue. The 2020 budget assumed $2 million from cannabis tax revenue. Arias says, "The longer we take to approve regulations, the more money we will have to cut to make up the revenue shortfall."At the time of the Council vote, City leaders said, along with bringing in millions of dollars, the ordinance would create hundreds of new jobs and require marijuana businesses to hire local residents. The ordinance passed in early December would have allowed 14 retails businesses in the city, and at least two in each district. It would have also granted 36 commercial licenses.