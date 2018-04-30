FRESNO STATE

Fresno State President to hold forums after professor's tweets ignited national controversy

Fresno State President Joseph Castro is planning to hold a campus forum to address the recent controversial tweets sent out by a professor. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State President Joseph Castro is planning to hold a series of forums to address the recent controversial tweets sent out by a professor.

The campus newspaper, "The Collegian" reports that Castro will host a public forum on Thursday, May 3 at 7 pm at the Save Mart Center, where he will allow people to voice their concerns.

The day before, the President will hold a forum open only to faculty, staff, and students in a gym on the campus.

In a note to members of the "campus community," obtained by the "The Collegian" editor-in-chief Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, Castro acknowledges that tweets sent out by Fresno State English professor Randa Jarrar have "proven to be challenging for many colleagues on campus."



Randa Jarrar went on a bitter rant bashing the Bush family, shortly after the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

On Tuesday, President Castro announced that although he condemns Jarrar's comments, it did not violate university policy, and therefore she would not be punished for her actions.

RELATED: Fresno State President: no punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush an 'amazing racist'

Jarrar is currently on an unrelated personal leave. She is expected to return to campus in the fall semester.
