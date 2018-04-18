BARBARA BUSH

Fresno State professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' after her death in controversial tweet

A Fresno State English professor has generated a social media controversy after her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno State English professor has generated a social media controversy after her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Randa Jarrar tweeted out, "Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. (expletive) outta here with your nice words."



The original tweet received more than 2,400 replies, and Jarrar sent dozens of additional tweets, most in response to the positive and negative messages she has received.

About 4 hours after it was used to send the first controversial tweet, Jarrar's Twitter account was "protected," meaning that only followers she has approved can see her posts.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro sent out a statement late Tuesday saying, "On behalf of Fresno State, I extend my deepest condolences to the Bush family on the loss of our former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by Professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English Department at Fresno State. Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.

Professor Jarrar's expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress."

