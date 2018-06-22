IMMIGRATION

Fresno's Mexican Consulate say they haven't seen any cases of family separation

Fresno's Mexican Consulate said the issues they deal with here are different from consulates located further south who handle the bulk of asylum cases. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Trump Administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy criminally prosecutes any adult who crosses the border illegally, including those traveling with minors.

Oscar Sanchez with the Mexican Consulate's Department of Protections and Legal Affairs said that in the Central Valley they haven't seen any cases of separation.

"Here in the Central Valley, the situation is very different because that is something that is actually happening at the border and has something to do with the zero-tolerance policy."

According to Homeland Security, between April and May, nearly 2,000 immigrant children were separated from their parents. Earlier this week President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping the separation of families detained at the border.

Sanchez said the issues they deal with here are different from consulates located further south who handle the bulk of asylum cases.

"The situation is totally different here. Here in the Central Valley, the profile of the people is totally different from the people crossing borders.>

Part of the Mexican Consulates job is to educate the community. Sanchez said undocumented people have rights, including freedom of speech and the right to protect themselves from unreasonable searches and seizures. They also have the right to stay silent and ask for an attorney if detained.

"Our people here in the Central Valley are mostly working in the fields, they are farm workers, so they have to have this information."

They also provide legal services and free one-on-one citizen workshops each Friday.
