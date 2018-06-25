Gas tax repeal initiative to go before California voters

California voters will decide this November whether to get rid of higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees approved last year.Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday that initiative supporters collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The move was widely expected after organizers turned in far more signatures than required.The gas tax initiative is a central part of the Republican strategy to hold onto contested legislative and congressional seats in the face of Democrats motivated by opposition to President Donald Trump.The GOP hopes opposition to the gas tax will make inroads with moderate voters and encourage conservatives to cast a ballot.Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and other supporters say the $5 billion a year in revenue is needed to maintain roads and bridges.