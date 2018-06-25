POLITICS

Gas tax repeal initiative to go before California voters

EMBED </>More Videos

California voters will decide this November whether to get rid of higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees approved last year. (KFSN)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California voters will decide this November whether to get rid of higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees approved last year.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday that initiative supporters collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The move was widely expected after organizers turned in far more signatures than required.

The gas tax initiative is a central part of the Republican strategy to hold onto contested legislative and congressional seats in the face of Democrats motivated by opposition to President Donald Trump.

The GOP hopes opposition to the gas tax will make inroads with moderate voters and encourage conservatives to cast a ballot.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown and other supporters say the $5 billion a year in revenue is needed to maintain roads and bridges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgas pricestaxesballot measureCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News