Gavin Newsom makes campaign stop in Fresno

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom made a morning campaign stop in Fresno.The "Blue California Tour" has the lieutenant governor campaigning with six Democratic challengers in top "red to blue" U.S. House districts and 15 legislative candidates in close state assembly and state senate races.This morning Newsom joined congressional candidate "TJ Cox" and State Senate candidate "Melissa Hurtado" for a meet and greet.While addressing needs like poverty, water, ag workforce, and economic development, the gubernatorial candidate commended the Valley for being the fastest growing region in the state."This is not just an agricultural story, there is an entrepreneurial story, there is a technological story here as well, with a lot of incubators and startups that are taking shape, and I want to be part of that conversation."Newsom is currently ahead of Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox in the polls, but recent numbers show the double-digit lead is now down to just five percentage points.Cox is expected to visit the Central Valley on Monday.Voters head to polls in November.