George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch

Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' visits Bush 41 at the Capitol Rotunda

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON --
Memorial services and the state funeral for former President George HW Bush will be held on Wednesday.

A second funeral and his burial will take place Thursday in Texas.

HOW TO WATCH: Most aspects of the memorial and funeral services Wednesday and Thursday will be broadcast live on ABC7.

They will also be available via livestream on ABC30's app, website and Facebook page.

Here is a schedule of events. All times below in Pacific Standard Time:

Wednesday, Dec. 5: National Day of Mourning and state funeral

Wednesday has been declared a National Day of Mourning, with federal offices and the stock market closed. More details are available here.

7 a.m. PST: Departure ceremony as remains of President Bush leave the U.S. Capitol.

8 a.m.: Casket arrives at Washington National Cathedral and funeral begins. More information about speakers and world leaders attending the funeral is available here.

9:30-10:15 a.m.: Casket departs cathedral, arrives at Joint Base Andrews.

President Bush's remains will then be flown from Joint Base Andrews to Ellington Field in Houston.

2:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Ellington Field.

3:45 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

President Bush's remains will lie in repose at St. Martin's with an honor guard until Thursday 4 a.m.

The Aggieland community is pulling out all the stops to honor President George H.W. Bush on Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 6: Funeral and interment

8 a.m.: Funeral service begins at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

9:15 a.m.: Departure ceremony. President Bush's remains will be transported by motorcade to a Union Pacific station in Spring, Texas. He will then be transported by train to College Station, Texas.

1:45 p.m.: Arrival ceremony, Texas A&M University.

2:15 p.m.: Arrival and interment at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Complete coverage of the legacy and funeral plans for former President George HW Bush
