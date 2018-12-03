Bush is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews on Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. EST and will later be moved, where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.
At 7 p.m. Monday in Houston, the public is invited to a memorial tribute for Bush on Hermann Square in front of City Hall at 901 Bagby Street. The event, hosted by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events, is a celebration of life called "A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush."
Musical entertainment will be provided by the Houston Symphony; gospel music star Yolanda Adams, a friend of Bush who sang at many of Bush's birthday parties; country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.
At main entrance points to the event, volunteers will collect donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given later as holiday presents to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program. Pres. Bush was famous for wearing colorful socks. Mayor Turner urges attendees to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to the late president.
The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5.
The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would attend the funeral at the cathedral.
Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington Field.
The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon.
On Thursday, Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. According to a statement from the university, Bush will be buried Dec. 6, in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.
George H.W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, will be laid to rest Thursday, Dec. 6 on the grounds of the @Bush41Library
The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.