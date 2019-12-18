Impeachment

GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election during House impeachment debate

WASHINGTON -- The House debate over President Trump's impeachment has taken a strange turn.

Republicans held a moment of silence for the 2016 election.

An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.

All the Republicans in the House chamber stood up. Democrats stayed glued to their seats.

No Republicans are expected to support Trump's impeachment when votes are held later Wednesday.

Democrats say Trump betrayed his oath of office by pushing Ukraine for an investigation of Joe Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentohioukraineu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
IMPEACHMENT
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Show More
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
More TOP STORIES News