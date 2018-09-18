FRESNO COUNTY

Gov. Brown vetoes bill to expand Millerton State Park

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Governor Brown returned Assembly Bill 3218 to the California State Assembly unsigned.

The bill was introduced by Assembly Member Joaquin Arambula, in which the Millerton Lake State Recreation Park expansion would include the San Joaquin River Parkway and 5,900 acres along the river between Friant Dam and Highway 99.

He said," Regardless of whether the state entity manages the land or not, creating true public access to the San Joaquin River and the 5,900 acres adjacent to it can only be achieved if money is available and if private landowners are willing to sell. This bill, unfortunately, does not change this."

