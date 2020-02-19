state of the state

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address in Sacramento

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address before a joint convention of the California Legislature on Wednesday.

The Governor is focusing on a number of issues affecting California, including the homeless crisis, affordable housing, health care, and his agenda to combat climate change.

RELATED: President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon

The Governor also called for additional mental health care to help the state's homeless population.

He declared that we must do everything we can to ensure no Californian is homeless.
