GAVIN NEWSOM

California Governor Gavin Newsom releases state budget proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to release his first state budget proposal.

It's expected to include more funding on early childhood education, fire mitigation efforts and health care coverage for young, undocumented adults through Medi-Cal.

On Tuesday, Newsom hinted the budget proposal includes "interesting" ideas for what to do with the surplus. California has a near $15 billion budget surplus.

