Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver State of the State address in Sacramento

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address before a joint convention of the California Legislature on Wednesday.The Governor is expected to focus on a number of issues affecting California, including the homeless crisis, affordable housing, health care, and his agenda to combat climate change.Newsom is also expected to call for additional mental health care to help the state's homeless population.His address is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.Action News will have a crew in Sacramento and will stream the Governor's address on our app.