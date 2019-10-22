gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of state's high gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked California's attorney general to investigate why the state's gas prices are so high. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked California's attorney general to investigate why the state's gas prices are so high.

A new analysis from the California Energy Commission says California drivers are paying as much as $1 more per gallon of gasoline than the rest of the country. The commission concluded the primary cause was "simply that California's retail gasoline outlets are charging higher prices."

Monday, Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra and asked him to investigate. Newsom said the report suggests big oil companies are misleading and overcharging customers, possibly through false advertising and price fixing.
The commission said it has no evidence that gasoline retailers are doing those things. But it said name brand retailers refused to provide information for its analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsauto industrygavin newsomgas pricescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Highway 99 expansion funding cuts elicit angry reactions
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA files 6 felony charges against Obdulia Sanchez after police chase
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Company paying Fresnans to save energy
Witness testimony describes former Fresno Anglican priests so-called 'healing massages'
3-year-old found after woman threatened to kill him: Police
Show More
Mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
Family of murdered Earlimart teen speaks out, demands justice
Tedford preps Bulldogs for homecoming game against Colorado State
New dispensary set to open this week in Farmersville
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News