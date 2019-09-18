economy

Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others

California Governor Gavin Newsom during a news conference after touring the 9-1-1 call center at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed sweeping legislation aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers and workers in other industries.

The legislation makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

Its potential effect on companies like Uber and Lyft had prompted intense lobbying at the Capitol.

Newsom in a Wednesday signing message called the legislation an important step to rebuilding the middle class.

There's been dispute over whether making rideshare workers employees will allow them to unionize.

The federal government considers so-called gig workers to be independent contractors.

Newsom says he wants to convene labor and business leaders to find a way to ensure those workers can organize.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentogavin newsomeconomylyftrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Shaver's economy looking strong as new restaurants open for business
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Study: Shortage of 'economically attractive' men
6 in 10 call a recession likely; Trump approval drops by 6 points: POLL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Show More
Porterville man arrested for lewd acts upon child
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
Visalia teen saves fellow student's life using Heimlich maneuver
More TOP STORIES News