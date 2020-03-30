Gov. Newsom to announce initiative to help healthcare workers fighting COVID-19: LIVE

The initiative comes after companies statewide have offered to help fight the outbreak, including making face masks and refurbishing ventilators.
RELATED: Fresno embroidery shop making masks for medical workers fighting coronavirus
Friday, the governor issued an executive order banning the eviction of renters who are affected by the virus.
The order will last through May 31, 2020.
In addition to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payment, it also requires tenants to declare in writing within seven days of rent being due that they cannot pay because of COVID-19.
Under Newsom's order, the tenant would be required to have documentation of their payment struggles and would still be obligated to repay full rent when possible. Renters could still face eviction after the enforcement is lifted.
Newsom's order comes less than a week after the City of Fresno issued a similar order for renters in Fresno.
Last week, Newsom said many banks have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The governor said more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, agreed to the moratorium for homeowners. An additional 200 state charter banks and credit unions made similar commitments, Newsom said.
"Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19," Newsom wrote on Twitter.
Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020
A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families.
The governor visited Los Angeles to meet Mayor Eric Garcetti as the U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles. It's there to ease the burden on local hospitals as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to increase.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship Mercy arrives in Los Angeles to help ease burden on area hospitals as cases surge
Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the government's social distancing guidelines through April 30.
The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home. People are urged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, non-essential travel and shopping trips.
California shut down all state parking lots after videos of groups of people gathered at beaches and parks surfaced.
Newsom announced the state would be restricting intake into the California prison system, focusing on isolating prisoners and not mixing prison populations. He asked the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to temporarily halt the intake and transfer of inmates into the state's prisons, instead asking that they remain in county custody for the next 30 days (a period that can be extended if needed).
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus