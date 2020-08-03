Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a news briefing on Monday at 12 p.m.
Last week the governor said Central California had become a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks, and a new task force would be deployed to the area to help mitigate transmission levels and aiding healthcare workers.
In addition to the task force, $52 million from a federal grant will be invested into the eight Central Valley counties to improve coronavirus testing and to bring more supplies to hospitals.
Central California hospitals have continued to see surges in hospitalizations and ICU admissions at rates higher than other parts of the state.
Valley Children's Hospital also reported the death of a Fresno County teen as the first child to die from coronavirus in California on Friday.
The death was announced as county leaders debated whether children should return to schools for in-person learning. However, Gov. Newsom has ordered all schools in counties on the state's monitoring list to start their academic year through distance learning.
Meanwhile, thousands have continued to voice their frustrations with the California Employment Development Department (EDD) as they await unemployment aid.
Newsom said the state's backlog of unemployment claims would take two months to clear, so he plans to deploy a strike team to address issues with the system and streamline the process for resolving claims.
State lawmakers are also looking for ways to fill the gap as the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits expired on July 25.
We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m.
