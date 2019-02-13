California's new Governor, Gavin Newsom, is coming to the Central Valley Wednesday to sign his first bills as Governor.This comes just one day after his State of the State speech.Assembly Bills 72 and 73 are budget bills that will assist communities with unsafe drinking water and also support communities that have been rocked by California wildfires.Wednesday afternoon, the Governor will visit a school in Parlier where he will sign the legislation.In his speech Tuesday, he called California's safe drinking water crisis "a moral disgrace" and called for further action to ensure all Californians can access safe drinking water.