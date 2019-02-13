GAVIN NEWSOM

Gov. Newsom to sign two new bills to help those affected by unsafe drinking water and wildfires

California Governor Gavin Newsom is seen during his first State of the State address in Sacramento on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (KGO-TV)

California's new Governor, Gavin Newsom, is coming to the Central Valley Wednesday to sign his first bills as Governor.

This comes just one day after his State of the State speech.

Assembly Bills 72 and 73 are budget bills that will assist communities with unsafe drinking water and also support communities that have been rocked by California wildfires.

Wednesday afternoon, the Governor will visit a school in Parlier where he will sign the legislation.

In his speech Tuesday, he called California's safe drinking water crisis "a moral disgrace" and called for further action to ensure all Californians can access safe drinking water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomwaterwildfirebillsFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAVIN NEWSOM
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Governor Newsom rebukes Trump in border troop withdrawal
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
California Gov. Newsom pledges millions more for wildfires
More gavin newsom
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
More Politics
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News