Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Fresno Wednesday as part of homelessness tour

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is coming to Fresno as part of a week-long tour to combat homelessness.

Newsom will visit Exodus Recovery Wednesday, where many of the organization's clients have experienced homelessness.

Homelessness is an issue that continues to grow in Fresno. In 2019, more than 1,400 people counted homeless in the city of Fresno in addition to the 645 people in the county.

In his new state budget proposal, the Governor announced he wants to spend over $1 billion in homeless response funding, including $750 million toward finding temporary housing for them.

Newsom said he wants state lawmakers to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would require local governments to find a solution to the problem in a year.

The Governor has not yet provided details or proposals as to how lawmakers might accomplish that goal.

Newsom is traveling all over the state to see first hand the impact of the homelessness crisis on the state.

"This is a crisis, it is unacceptable. Everybody has a right to be angry and concerned," he said. "We're bringing out 100 FEMA trailers in the state of California, targeting some of the encampments across the state, we're bringing out medical units and tens that we use in post disasters."

Governor Newsom kicked off the tour on Monday in Grass Valley and spent Tuesday visiting an emergency shelter in Riverside. He stopped in to visit residents at a board and care home in Los Angeles.

He'll arrive at Exodus Recovery in Fresno Wednesday afternoon and finish his tour Thursday with a stop in the Bay Area.
