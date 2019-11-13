politics

APPLY NOW: Government hiring census takers in Fresno and the Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's getting closer and closer to Census Day and the federal government is hiring census takers.

"We're taking applications right now. The sooner you apply, the sooner you get into the pipeline to be processed to get selected and get trained," said the Fresno Census Bureau recruiting manager Ike Grewal.

Interested applicants can apply online and it takes about 30 minutes.

Pay is about $16.50 per hour for a census worker.

"Anybody over 18 that has a valid social security number and an email address is eligible to apply," Grewal said.

Most hiring will be done in the Spring.

Officials say the flexible hours allow people to work evenings and weekends.

Video provided by the government shows the work census workers will be doing as they check in with residents, who have not responded to the census.

Officials say workers will help gather important information.

"It's going to be used to determine your congressional delegation for our state. but at the same time, we're going to use the data to tap into more than 675 billion dollars annually of federal funds to be used for our schools, our roads, and our hospitals," Grewal said.

Throughout the nation, thousands of positions will be filled.

Census information is collected every 10 years.

People will start being reminded about the census in March. You can respond by phone, mail or online. Census Day is April 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnoemploymenteconomypoliticscensusjobs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Former Fresno County DA is running for judge, Fresno city council member won't. Sheriff and district attorney endorsing battling candidates.
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
Thieves steal cycling club trailer from former Fresno police sergeant
DACA supporters rally in downtown amid Supreme Court case hearing
Show More
Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5
DUI suspect charged with murder in crash that killed family of 3
Merced City School District announces next superintendent
Lyft driver fights off passenger who tried to steal purse
More TOP STORIES News