Governor announces mass vaccination center not coming to Fresno yet as protesters shout 'recall Newsom'

The governor said the state would begin flipping some of its COVID-19 testing sites that were created in partnership with Optum Serve into vaccine distribution sites.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The governor said the state would begin flipping some of its COVID-19 testing sites that were created in partnership with Optum Serve into vaccine distribution sites. The first of those centers would be in Fresno.

"We have 20 of (the sites) throughout the state of California. They've been doing a lot of testing on the basis of equity in the first Optum Serve site. Now for vaccinations will be at your city college in the next few days," Newsom said.



While additional vaccines of any kind are needed, it's discouraging news for Central California, where lawmakers have been pushing for more doses from the federal government and had hoped for a mass vaccination center. The area, like much of the state, has faced vaccine shortages.

Last week, the state established mass vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles in partnership with the federal government. The centers were part of a plan to build 100 vaccination sites nationwide by the Biden administration's first 100 days in office.

Fresno lawmakers had told Action News that the Save Mart Center in Northeast Fresno would become the location of the third FEMA-operated mass vaccination center.

Newsom said that his administration is not yet ready to make that announcement. The Governor says they are still waiting on the federal government and more COVID-19 vaccines to help solidify plans for creating a mass vaccination center in Central California.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


