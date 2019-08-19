politics

Governor Newsom to sign law to limit shootings by police

California Governor Gavin Newsom during a news conference after touring the 9-1-1 call center at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

By DON THOMPSON
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a measure aimed at deterring shootings by police.

Newsom says the law he approved Monday will reduce the number of lives lost and begin to heal communities.

The measure by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego will change California's existing deadly force standards to require that deadly force may only be used when necessary. The Democratic governor says it will encourage law enforcement to try de-escalation techniques such as verbal persuasion and other crisis intervention methods.

It was spurred by last year's fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, whose death sparked major protests in the state capital and reverberated nationwide.

The measure passed with bipartisan support after major police organizations won concessions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomofficer involved shootinguse of forceshootingpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Elliot Balch drops out of Fresno mayoral race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Faculty member found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton Campus
24-year-old SoCal middle school teacher shot to death
Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
Show More
Firefighters prepare for peak wildfire season
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
More TOP STORIES News