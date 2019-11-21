2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Kamala Harris says she can best revive black coalition

ATLANTA -- Kamala Harris called herself the Democratic presidential candidate best poised to revive the coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

In Wednesday night's candidate debate, Harris highlighted her ability to connect with black women in particular, saying the Democratic Party has often relied on them to win without truly focusing on their issues.

She declined an opportunity by moderators to criticize Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to win support from minority voters. But her response was a clear suggestion that she has long built relationships with black voters.

Harris is half-black and half-Indian. She's offered policy proposals on black maternal health and achieving equal pay for black women.

Buttigieg says he understands what it's like to have his rights threatened as a gay man. He says he welcomes the opportunity to connect with black voters who don't yet know him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisdebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden flubs reference to black female senator during Dem debate
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Democrats take jabs at Trump's foreign policy during debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Show More
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
More TOP STORIES News