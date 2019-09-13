2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris to Pres. Donald Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'

HOUSTON -- The third Democratic presidential debate started with a bang as Senator Kamala Harris had a few words for President Donald Trump.

In her first remarks during the debate, Harris took the time to directly address the president. She said he has spent "the last two and a half years full-time trying to sew hate and division among us."

Harris said she believes that what the president doesn't get is that the "American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us..."

Harris said what she has planned if elected will unite people and focus on common issues

"And I plan on focusing on our common issues, common hopes and desires and in that way, unifying our country, winning this election and turning the page for America," she said. "And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpkamala harrisdebate2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate
How to watch live stream of next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
Fresno business owner asking for help finding burglar caught on camera
Merced Co. sergeant recalls moment he was shot by domestic violence suspect
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
Shaver's economy looking strong as new restaurants open for business
61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say
Show More
Mariposa Co. dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Hundreds gather for California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Tulare County Fair enhances security giving fair goers peace of mind
More TOP STORIES News