Election 2020: Here's how the Central Valley is voting in the 2020 presidential election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As results pour in for the 2020 presidential election, residents of Central California are split between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

As of 6:00 am on Wednesday, Fresno and Merced favor Biden. Kings, Madera, Tulare and Mariposa counties are favoring President Trump. Votes are still coming in from all counties at this hour.

Voting by county in California can be seen below.


*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.


In the 2016 presidential election, Fresno and Merced counties were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton, while President Donald Trump won in Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa counties in 2016.

