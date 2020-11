Election 2020: Here's how the Central Valley is voting in the 2020 presidential election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As results pour in for the 2020 presidential election, residents of Central California are split between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.As of 6:00 am on Wednesday, Fresno and Merced favor Biden. Kings, Madera, Tulare and Mariposa counties are favoring President Trump. Votes are still coming in from all counties at this hour.Voting by county in California can be seen below.In the 2016 presidential election, Fresno and Merced counties were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton, while President Donald Trump won in Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa counties in 2016.RELATED: 2020 Presidential Election Results: Live updates as Trump, Biden race to 270 electoral votes