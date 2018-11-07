FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --California's General Election, also known as the midterm election, took place on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Now that the election is over make sure your vote was counted if you voted by mail or cast a provisional ballot.
All elections offices in California allow voters to check the status of vote-by-mail or provisional ballots, many even offer an online lookup tool. Check the listings below.
If your elections office says that it has not received or counted your ballot yet, know that it may take a few days.
Voting by mail is more popular than ever, and ballots are counted as long as they are postmarked by election day, even if it arrives up to three days later. That means county elections offices often have large stacks of envelopes to process, so it can take a few days to scan all the envelopes as arrived, check signatures and scan the ballots.
The provisional voting process can take even longer, especially under California's conditional voter registration process. Elections officials must research each provisional ballot to make sure the voter is eligible before the votes can be counted.
So keep checking over the days to come to make sure your vote was counted.
Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters
Address: 2221 Kern St, Fresno CA 93721
Website: FresnoVote.com
Phone Number: (559) 600-8683
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (559) 600-8683
Kings County Elections Office
Address: 1400 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford CA 93230
Website: King County Elections
Phone Number: (559) 852-4401
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here or call (559) 852-4401
Check Provisional Ballot Status: click here or call (559) 852-4401
Madera County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division
Address: 200 West 4th St, Madera CA 93637
Website: VoteMadera.com
Phone Number: (800) 435-0509
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: use the California Voter Status tool or call (800) 435-0509
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (800) 435-0509
Mariposa County Clerk
Address: 4982 10th St, Mariposa CA 95338
Website: Mariposa County Elections
Phone Number: (866) 607-8241
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: use the California Voter Status tool or call (866) 607-8241
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (866) 607-8241
Merced County Registrar of Voters
Address: 2222 M St, Room 14, Merced CA 95340
Website: Merced County Elections
Phone Number: (800) 561-0619
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here or call (800) 561-0619
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (800) 561-0619
Tulare County Registrar of Voters
Address: 5951 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia CA 93277
Website: Tulare County Elections
Phone Number: (559) 624-7300
Check Vote-By-Mail Ballot Status: click here
Check Provisional Ballot Status: (559) 624-7300