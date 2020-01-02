hillary clinton

Hillary Clinton appointed as chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast

LONDON -- Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland.

The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence."

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, actively participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. It culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord.

Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community."

The university said its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsirelandu.s. & worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HILLARY CLINTON
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, poll finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Man shot multiple times in Tulare County, investigation underway
Man claims hit and run driver killed wife, investigators believe he's responsible
3 injured when suspects open fire on northwest Fresno apartment
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
This Clovis restaurant serves up poke with a twist
Show More
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man
Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Fresno luxury store
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Terrified victims hide in Merced Co. gas station as man goes on wild, violent rampage
Families ask for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
More TOP STORIES News