Politics

Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

She says, "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, "Don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises" from the Trump administration.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkwashington dcdonald trump2020 presidential electionus worldhillary clinton
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
Show More
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Police search for car burglar dressed in business attire
Another tornado touched down in the Valley, NWS Hanford confirms
Top executive at Valley ag giant faces long list of criminal charges
Dental professionals give Fresno woman new reason to smile
More TOP STORIES News