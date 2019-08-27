kaiser permanente

California bill could force hospital giant, Kaiser Permanente, to disclose more financial information about its hospitals

FILE - Headquarters of Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Hospital giant Kaiser Permanente would have to disclose more financial information about its hospitals under a bill that has cleared the California Legislature.

The state Senate approved a bill on Monday that would require Kaiser Permanente to disclose revenue and profits for each hospital individually. Right now, Democratic Sen. Richard Pan says the company it lumps the numbers together into two categories for its hospitals in Northern California and Southern California.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for his consideration.

Pan said the bill would force Kaiser Permanente to follow the same financial disclosure requirements as other hospitals.

Kaiser spokeswoman Hilary Costa said the hospital is not exempt from disclosure rules and is disappointed Pan chose "conflict over compromise."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnorthern californiasacramentohospitalcalifornia legislationkaiser permanentekaiser permanente fresnofinance
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KAISER PERMANENTE
Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
CA man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
Kaiser Permanente employees give back to community on MLK Day
California twins battling extremely rare genetic disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
START HERE: Nursing home employees charged, Lori Loughlin in court
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Show More
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man accused of sexual assault of nanny collapses while on the stand
Former Clovis PD employee arrested for sex crimes against minor
Family members identify 28-year-old Tulare murder victim
2 arrested for child endangerment in Hanford
More TOP STORIES News