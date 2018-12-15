U.S. & WORLD

Ryan Zinke to step down as Trump administration's Secretary of the Interior

Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke leaving administration at end of year (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON --
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is stepping down from his post, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

"Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation," Trump tweeted.


During the latter half of his two years in the Trump administration, Zinke faces accusations of ethics violations for his involvement in real estate development connected to an oil company executive. He also made headlines for his departments work in reducing National Monuments in size and reshaping the department.

It is unclear why Zinke is leaving. Trump tweeted that a new Secretary of the Interior will be announced next week.

