Politics

Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TEHRAN, Iran -- The U.S. and Iran have conducted a prisoner exchange.

The trade Saturday involves Chinese-American Princeton University graduate student Xiyue Wang and Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

"Princeton University can confirm the release of its graduate student, Xiyue Wang, from Iran. We are working with his family and the U.S. government to ensure his safe and speedy return to the United States," the university posted on Twitter.



President Trump acknowledged Wang was free in a statement from the White House, saying he "is returning to the United States."



Iran has detained dual Iranian nationals and those with Western ties in the past to be used as bargaining chips, amid heightened tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers and sanctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprinceton boroughprinceton universityiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeff Tedford announces resignation from head coach at Fresno State
Chowchilla holiday events impacted by incoming rain storm
Trial of former Fresno County Deputy accused of killing his sergeant continues
Fresno teen won second place in statewide cross country championship
Funerals being held for victims of Fresno mass shooting
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Show More
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
More TOP STORIES News