Politics

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran announced Saturday that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target" after it turned toward a "sensitive military center" of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its "highest level of readiness," it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

"In such a condition, because of human error and in an unintentional way, the flight was hit," the statement said. It apologized for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent such "mistakes" in the future.

It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile caused the crash. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had earlier lower the nation's death toll from 63.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsukraineiranplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
At least 12 people sick after stomach illness outbreak at Yosemite
Gov. Newsom pledges $50 million to Fresno initiative
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting minor in Visalia
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Show More
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
'Insult to injury': Local business says Fresno FC left unpaid invoices
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021
More TOP STORIES News