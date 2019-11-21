Politics

It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are working to improve security at City Hall.

Back in 2017, the Fresno County Hall of Records added armed personnel to their board meetings and gated the parking lot on the ground floor.

Fresno City Hall has also been looking at increased safety measures, including adding metal detectors at the main entrance to the building.

In an e-mail to Action News this afternoon, City spokesperson Mark Standriff said a council briefing is scheduled for next month and plans to implement those security changes are set for January second.

The city has yet to determine how much all the upgrades will cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
Show More
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school
More TOP STORIES News