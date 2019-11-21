It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are working to improve security at City Hall.Back in 2017, the Fresno County Hall of Records added armed personnel to their board meetings and gated the parking lot on the ground floor.Fresno City Hall has also been looking at increased safety measures, including adding metal detectors at the main entrance to the building.In an e-mail to Action News this afternoon, City spokesperson Mark Standriff said a council briefing is scheduled for next month and plans to implement those security changes are set for January second.The city has yet to determine how much all the upgrades will cost.