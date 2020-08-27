ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump introduces dad at RNC as 'people's president' | WATCH

She's expected to offer personal insights into the Republican president's decision-making and draw contrasts between her father and Joe Biden.
By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump says Washington hates her father because he has called out its hypocrisy.

Instead of letting Washington change him, she says President Donald Trump changed Washington, and she says the U.S. needs four more years of leadership from the "warrior" in the White House.

VIDEOS: Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway speak on night 3 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 44)

Watch Vice President Mike Pence's full speech for the Republican National Convention.



Introducing her father on the Republican National Convention's final night, Ivanka Trump also took a swipe at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, whom she calls "another empty vessel who will do whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands."

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father doesn't surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite. She says the working men and woman of America are the only elites he cares about scoring points with.

She says she loves him for "being real" and respects him for "being effective."

VIDEOS: Melania, Eric and Tiffany Trump speak on night 2 on the 2020 RNC
EMBED More News Videos

Speakers from night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 32)

Watch First lady Melania Trump's full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Washington.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpivanka trumprnc 2020
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IVANKA TRUMP
LIVE: Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Ivanka Trump speaks at luncheon held in Fresno
Immigration policy protest as Ivanka Trump visits Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak
Pregnant woman's baby killed after driver high on meth runs stop sign, police say
Louisiana teen among 4 killed during Hurricane Laura
Armed man seen on video robbing Fresno taco stand
Merced police searching for missing at-risk 21-year-old woman
Man rescued after falling down waterfall in Sierra National Forest
Spring classes to remain mostly online for SCCCD
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with girls
SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres
Coroner identifies woman found partially buried in Fresno Co. orchard
More TOP STORIES News