Andrew Janz challenging Congressman Devin Nunes in District 22

Incumbent Devin Nunes has strong ties to the President, and Andrew Janz is hoping to make Mr. Trump an issue. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Prosecutor Andrew Janz walked into Forkner Elementary School Tuesday morning to cast a ballot for himself.

In his first ever campaign, Janz is hoping to make President Trump an issue.

"We saw in 2016 that elections have consequences. Half the population didn't vote for president in 2016, and this is what we have now. We have a Trump presidency that is bogged down in scandal after scandal. We have a president with no moral or ethical compass. He's not working for the American people. Our country isn't safe under this presidency."

Incumbent Devin Nunes has strong ties to the president, writing a memo to dismiss the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election as a partisan witch hunt.

President Trump even tweeted his support for Nunes Tuesday morning.

The congressman is in Washington DC on this primary election day, and his office hasn't made him or any campaign members available to Action News.

But his supporters credit him with bringing the valley's water issues to the forefront in the capital.

Janz says he can do that too, but his race is uphill.

Republicans outnumber Democrats by 10% among registered voters in district 22.

Janz is hoping he can swing the district, partly by just making himself available.

"I'm running against somebody that hasn't really been opposed for 15 years, and we've seen that because he wasn't opposed, he's gone to Washington and really worked to advance his own political agenda, and the people back home have been forgotten."

Nunes has raised almost three times as much money as Janz so far, but Janz says he's gotten four times as much from people within the district.
