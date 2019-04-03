joe biden

Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'

Second woman steps forward with claim of inappropriate contact from Joe Biden: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 2, 2019

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is acknowledging his past behavior with women has made some people uncomfortable, following complaints over the past week that he touched some without their consent.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter, Biden says, "Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted. And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset."

Biden also said, "I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

These are Biden's first public remarks since former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine on Friday that Biden approached her from behind and kissed the back of her head in 2014.

Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event.

Biden is considering a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
