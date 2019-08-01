Politics

Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration, learning 'the lessons of the past'

DETROIT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro clashed over immigration policy during Wednesday night's debate.

Castro has promised to make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border punishable by a civil penalty and is repeating that call Wednesday.

He says that doesn't mean endorsing "open borders," but says some in his party, including some on the debate stage, have "taken the bait" and fallen for a Republican talking point.

Biden says he doesn't support decriminalizing such border crossing. He also says he never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

Castro responds, "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformpresidential racepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Show More
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Charges against boy dropped after classmate hit in face with ball
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
More TOP STORIES News