POLITICS

Judge blocks plans to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns. (KFSN)

A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the government had reached with Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed.

The states, including California, argued that online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik agreed Monday, saying the government's actions, "Not only impact national security but have domestic repercussions as well."

The State Department had reached the deal with the company after the agency removed the 3D gun-making plans from a list of weapons or technical data that are not allowed to be exported.

After the injunction was granted California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, "When the Trump Administration inexplicably gave the green light to distribute on the internet blueprints of 3D-printed, untraceable ghost guns, it needlessly endangered our children, our loved ones and our men and women in law enforcement. The Trump Administration's actions were dangerous and incompetent. Today's ruling should serve as a wake-up call to the Administration: if you continue to sabotage law enforcement's work to keep communities safe, we will hold you accountable."

Becerra was part of the coalition of 20 Attorneys General who argued for the injunction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgun lawsgun safetyguns3D printingWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News