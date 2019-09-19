Politics

Judge halts California law that would force President Trump to release tax returns

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Center, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Rio Rancho, N.M. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A federal judge has sided with the Trump campaign's request to halt a California law that's aimed at forcing the president to release his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. said Thursday that he'll issue a formal ruling by Oct. 1.

The ruling marks a major victory for Trump, who is fighting multiple Democratic-led efforts to force him to reveal the returns. California is expected to appeal.

The Trump campaign and Republican parties have sued over the law requiring candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the March 2020 primary ballot.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July.

Lawyers for Trump and Republicans argue that it violates the U.S. Constitution by adding an additional requirement to run for president. They also said a federal law requiring presidents to disclose financial information supersedes state law.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstaxespresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
LIVE: Ed Buck to face federal charges in man's OD death in WeHo
Show More
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
Central California SPCA to focus on vet services
More TOP STORIES News