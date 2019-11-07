President Donald Trump

Judge orders President Trump to pay $2 million for charity foundation misuse

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Monroe Civic Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Monroe, La. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK -- A New York judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he misused his charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla also signed off on an agreement Thursday to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

A request for comment was emailed to Trump's lawyer.

New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit last year alleging Trump and his family illegally operated the foundation as an extension of his businesses and his presidential campaign.

Attorney General Letitia James had been seeking about $2.8 million in restitution from the president. Scarpulla cut that amount to $2 million.

Foundation lawyers have previously said the lawsuit is politically motivated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpcharitylawsuitu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpsettlementtrump foundationcharities
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Show More
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
More TOP STORIES News