POLITICS

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths

EMBED </>More Videos

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldcancer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
More Politics
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Stretch of 134 officially named President Barack H. Obama Highway
Gift card scams becoming more common
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Show More
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Authorities call for changes to sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage
Two teens arrested for kidnapping man, stealing his car in Dinuba
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
More News