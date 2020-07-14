ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday.

The court said that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.


The statement said the justice "is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.


Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
CA working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, officials say
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Central California coronavirus cases
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for Fresno Co. due to wildfire smoke
Show More
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
More TOP STORIES News