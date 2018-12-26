POLITICS

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital on Christmas Day.

WASHINGTON --
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now "recuperating at home."

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

The court meets next on Jan. 7.

RELATED: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
