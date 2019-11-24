ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills, fever

BALTIMORE -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever.

In a statement Saturday, the court's public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The court says Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The court says that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthruth bader ginsburghospitalsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect injured, police find replica gun after officers shot a suspect in southwest Fresno
Car crashes into tree on Herndon in northwest Fresno, kills driver
Police chase driver through Clovis, Fresno: VIDEO
Wells Fargo to donate $20K to families of mass shooting victims for funeral expenses
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near Northern CA elementary school: Police
Show More
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq visit
Van filled with 10 teens crashes in Stockton, 2 killed
Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that ripped through Fresno apartment
Hanford woman led deputy on high-speed chase, arrested for DUI
More TOP STORIES News