special election

Mike Karbassi holds strong lead for Fresno City Council District 2 seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As votes continue to be counted, candidate Mike Karbassi holds a strong lead for the Fresno City Council District 2 seat and may have avoided a run-off vote.

A special election was held Tuesday where residents of the northwest Fresno district cast their votes for one of six candidates.

Tuesday night, election officials reported Karbassi held 58.91 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting. He will need to keep a 50 percent-plus-one lead to skip a run-off vote on November 5th.

Behind Karbassi is Jared Gorden, who reported 16.34 percent of the vote.

