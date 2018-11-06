Latest: Fresno City Council races, Measures and other races in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --It's a full ballot for voters in Fresno County, here is the latest on who's running against who, what measures you voted on and other important races in the County.
Fresno City Council Dist. 3
This race is between Tate Hill and Miguel Arias.
District 3 includes West Fresno, Downtown, Tower, West Area and Cultural Arts District.
Hill describes himself as a candidate that lives, works and worships in District 3. His campaign ran on the beliefs that the community needs someone with heart, someone who listens, someone who is a collaborator, someone with values, and someone with "real experience."
As for Arias, he says he spent his youth as a farmworker in West Fresno County and ultimately made his way to the United State Congress working as a legislative aide for Congressmen Cal Dooley. Some of his campaign themes include building a new West Fresno community college campus along with creating more local jobs. He also wants to make sure that police officers and firefighters get the resources they need.
Fresno City Council Dist. 5
This race is between Councilmember Luis Chavez and Paula Yang.
District 5 includes Southeast Fresno.
Chavez is currently the sitting councilmember for District 3, he believes the city needs to reinvest in its infrastructure to ensure the community has a solid base for growth, which includes water infrastructure.
As for Yang, she's currently a News Anchor for the Hmong Channel 16.5. Yang believes the District needs safe neighborhoods, schools, and a more developed infrastructure.
Fresno City Council Dist. 7
This race is between Brian Whelan and Nelson Esparza.
District 7 includes parts of Central Fresno, Northeast Fresno, Northwest Fresno, and Southeast Fresno.
Whelan says he's been living in the District for nearly a decade and graduated as Valedictorian from San Joaquin Memorial High School. Some of his campaign themes include keeping neighborhoods safe, as well as creating new jobs and keeping the neighborhoods clean.
Esparza is currently an instructor at Fresno City College and has spent time on the Fresno County Board of Education as a Trustee. He says if elected he wants to focus on building a better economy, ensure the safety of those living in District 7 neighborhoods, and focus on the concerns of those who live in the district.
Measure A
Measure A tackles the issue on whether or not the city of Fresno should implement a marijuana business tax.
A 'YES' vote would tax marijuana businesses at rates of up to $12 per canopy square foot and up to 10% of gross receipts for medical dispensaries and other marijuana businesses, with revenue dedicated to the city's general fund.
A 'NO' vote would be against taxing any marijuana business within the city.
Measure P
Measure P is a sales tax initiative that would enact a 3/8 percent sales tax for 30 years to fund city parks, recreation, streets, and arts.
