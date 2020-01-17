u.s. & world

Oklahoma lawmakers propose 'Make America Great Again' license plate design

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans may soon have the option to sport a "Make America Great Again" license plate, according to a new proposal from two state senators.

State Senator Nathan Dahm, who proposed the plates alongside fellow Republican Marty Quinn, shared mockups showing the plates' potential design in a Facebook post. They feature white text on a blue background with a red border and resemble President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign logo.



There's also a "Keep America Great" option to reflect Trump's 2020 slogan.

Oklahoma's legislature and governor would need to sign off on the plates before they are made available to the public, local television station KFOR reported.

As with all other special license plates available in Oklahoma, drivers would pay a $35 annual fee for the plates. Proceeds from the plates will be donated to charities offering services for veterans in Oklahoma and would not be donated directly to the Trump campaign.

The proposal does, however, state that Oklahoma's tax commission "shall be authorized to enter into a licensing agreement with the corporation or entity designated by Donald J. Trump for such purposes for any licensing fees which may be required in order to use the organization's logo or design. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Friday is Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day
3 US airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Delta plane slides off taxiway in Missouri
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at prison facility in Corcoran
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire
Teacher kneels during anthem at LSU-Clemson game attended by Trump
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in girl's abduction
Show More
3 US airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Driver crashes into power pole, hundreds without power in southwest Fresno
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
More TOP STORIES News